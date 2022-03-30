Menu
Mary Joann Seal
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Seal, Mary Joann

Seal, Mary Joann

(nee Petroski), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Loving wife of the late Robert C Seal, Sr. Beloved mother of Maggie (Michael) Anderson, Bob (Annie) Seal and Mary Seal. Dear grandfather of Kat Seal, Lizzie Seal, Claire Anderson, Caroline Lipic and Laura Lipic. Sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Missouri or to The Barnes Jewish Foundation: attention Apheresis Center. Visitation at church 10 a.m. until Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
Apr
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
