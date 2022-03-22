Shaw, Mary Judith

(nee McKee) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away on March 19, 2022, at the age of 83. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Vincent E. Shaw. Loving mother of four children Eddie, Greg, Mimi (Teddy) Phelan and Jeff (Michaela) Shaw. Judy (Gaga) was loved by her 9 grandchildren Michael, Patrick and Mary Shaw, Clare, Teddy and Mae Phelan, Mark, Maggy and Francie Shaw.

Judy was preceded in death by her brothers Joe and Mark McKee. Loving Aunt, Sister-in-law, and Friend to all.

Judy loved being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her husband in Boca Grande, Florida. Judy made friends everywhere she went and will be greatly missed by all. She lived a life centered in Christ. She was co- founder of Friends of the Rural Parish Workers, and a member of both Knights of the Holy Sepulchre and Knights of Malta. She received the Silver Palm of Jerusalem Award.

We thank Dr. Pablo Dayer, Nephrologist, and the staff at NxStage Kidney Care for their help and care of Judy.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel Thursday, March 24 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass Friday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Ste Genevieve du Bois followed by burial at St. Peter Cemetery of Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rural Parish Clinic of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, 20 Archbishop May Drive, St. Louis MO 63119 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660 – www.misericordia.com

