Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Judith Shaw
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Mar, 25 2022
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois
Send Flowers

Shaw, Mary Judith

(nee McKee) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away on March 19, 2022, at the age of 83. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Vincent E. Shaw. Loving mother of four children Eddie, Greg, Mimi (Teddy) Phelan and Jeff (Michaela) Shaw. Judy (Gaga) was loved by her 9 grandchildren Michael, Patrick and Mary Shaw, Clare, Teddy and Mae Phelan, Mark, Maggy and Francie Shaw.

Judy was preceded in death by her brothers Joe and Mark McKee. Loving Aunt, Sister-in-law, and Friend to all.

Judy loved being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her husband in Boca Grande, Florida. Judy made friends everywhere she went and will be greatly missed by all. She lived a life centered in Christ. She was co- founder of Friends of the Rural Parish Workers, and a member of both Knights of the Holy Sepulchre and Knights of Malta. She received the Silver Palm of Jerusalem Award.

We thank Dr. Pablo Dayer, Nephrologist, and the staff at NxStage Kidney Care for their help and care of Judy.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel Thursday, March 24 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass Friday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Ste Genevieve du Bois followed by burial at St. Peter Cemetery of Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rural Parish Clinic of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, 20 Archbishop May Drive, St. Louis MO 63119 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660 – www.misericordia.com

www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Mar
25
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois
1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Heaven´s newest shining star ! RIP
Tom & Patsy
March 23, 2022
Vince, I am so sorry for your loss. Judy was a lovely person. She suffered a lot in the last few years. Thankfully she is at peace now, my deepest sympathy for you and your family. Mary Jo
Mary Jo Wilson
March 23, 2022
Our prayers are with you and your family Vince. Heaven got a special person!
Jim & Sharon Eisenhart
Friend
March 23, 2022
Vince, we will never forget the help Judy and you extended in allowing us to go with you both to the Holy Land. You and the entire family are in our prayers.
Mike & Lonnie Ross
March 22, 2022
We are sorry to hear of Judy´s passing. Prayers to the family.
Susie and Mike von Gontard
Friend
March 22, 2022
Our sympathy and special prayers for Judy and all her family and friends.
Sr. Rosemary & the Residents of Misericordia Home
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results