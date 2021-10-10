Shehan, Mary Kay

Mary Kay Shehan, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed peacefully in her home on October 1, 2021. Born on November 4, 1936, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the third child of Roche and Madeline Shehan, Kay graduated from St. Thomas Catholic High School in Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan with a Bachelor's Degree in Library Science. After obtaining her Master's Degree at Marquette University, Kay moved to St. Louis and embarked on a 35-year career as a librarian at Washington University in St. Louis, mostly at the Olin School of Business, where she made many life-long friends, until her retirement in 2004. Gifted with a keen intellect and a strong sense of curiosity, Kay was a voracious reader and lover of classical music, particularly enjoying her season subscriptions to the St. Louis Symphony. Deeply spiritual and devoutly religious, she was an active parishioner at St. Luke's in Richmond Heights, Missouri, and St. Joan of Arc in South St. Louis. Kay was blessed with a kind heart and a generous soul and was quick and willing to help those in need. Upon retirement, in addition to her parishes, she was very active with the Institute for Peace and Justice in St. Louis. She also enjoyed traveling with her sisters and their annual summer antique trips to New Hampshire and Maine.

Preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bill Shehan, and her sisters, Greta Broderick and Patricia Talkington, Kay is survived by her niece, Carla Broderick, of Los Angeles, California, and nephew, Peter Broderick, his wife, Laura, and children, William Broderick and Katherine Broderick, all of San Antonio, Texas, as well as her dear friends, Judy Fox and Peggy McDermott of St. Louis.

In her later years, Kay resided at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Shrewsbury, Missouri, and at Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis, and the family is forever grateful for the love and care Kay received from the people at both. Also, we would like to offer our heartfelt appreciation to Teri Schoenberg and the team at A+ Aging Advantage for their love and support for the many years they were in Kay's life and Randy Johnson at Hope Hospice for the care and compassion he provided the past five months.

Services: A Memorial Mass for Kay will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on October 18, 2021 at 10 a.m., with visitation preceding the Mass at 9 a..m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kay's honor to the Institute for Peace and Justice, the St. Louis Symphony, or the charity of your choice. please visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for more info.