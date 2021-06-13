Simon, Mary Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Kendall C. Simon; loving mother of the late Michael Simon; dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 15, 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington Ave., St. Louis, MO. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For more info, please go to

www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com