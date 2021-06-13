Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Simon
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Simon, Mary Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Kendall C. Simon; loving mother of the late Michael Simon; dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 15, 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington Ave., St. Louis, MO. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For more info, please go to

www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
3949 Wilmington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.