Smith, Mary Beth

(nee English), age 78, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Edward W. Smith for 55 years; proud mother of five children, Anne Marie Schweiss (Robert), David Patrick (Thuy), Stephen Michael (Cathy), Thomas Andrew (Melissa) and the late Edward Jordan; dear grandmother of Benjamin, Timothy, Emily, John, Cameron, Katie, Cooper, Riley, Reagan, McKinley and Olivia; beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Anna English; dear sister of the late Jeanette Linck, of Ravenna MI and Thomas English, of Kansas City MO.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Avenue (Lockwood & Joy), Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Visitation Academy or the Catholic Student Center at Washington University. www.boppchapel.com