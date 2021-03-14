Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Beth Smith
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Smith, Mary Beth

(nee English), age 78, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Edward W. Smith for 55 years; proud mother of five children, Anne Marie Schweiss (Robert), David Patrick (Thuy), Stephen Michael (Cathy), Thomas Andrew (Melissa) and the late Edward Jordan; dear grandmother of Benjamin, Timothy, Emily, John, Cameron, Katie, Cooper, Riley, Reagan, McKinley and Olivia; beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Anna English; dear sister of the late Jeanette Linck, of Ravenna MI and Thomas English, of Kansas City MO.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Avenue (Lockwood & Joy), Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Visitation Academy or the Catholic Student Center at Washington University. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
17 Joy Avenue (Lockwood & Joy), Webster Groves, MO
Mar
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
17 Joy Avenue (Lockwood & Joy), Webster Groves, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
i was so surprised to see Mary Beth's name in the obituaries. I did not know she was ill. We spent more time together as children and I am sorry that my sister Jane and I cannot attend her funeral tomorrow. Please know that the Smith family will be in our prayers.
VIRGINIA TIMM
March 15, 2021
Ed: Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
The Joseph Walker Family
March 15, 2021
Oh Ed, I am so sorry for your loss. Mary Beth was such a good soul. She will be greatly missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathy.
Peggy Perkinson
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results