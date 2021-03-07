Storey, Mary Ann

(nee Rudolph) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late O. Michael Storey; loving mother of Richard (Kim) Storey, Michele (Manny) Menendez, Mark (Patti) and Michael (Amanda) Storey; adoring grandmother of Tiffany, Cassie, Brett, Anna, Shelby, Eric, Gabrielle, Marissa, Nicholas, Michaela, Emily and Mia; cherished great-grandmother of Beau; dear sister of James (Margie) Rudolph, Kathleen (Dave) Tebeau and the late Robert, Michael and Daniel Rudolph; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129) on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass time at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mary's High School or Villa Duchesne High School Adopt a Student Fund or American Diabetes Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE