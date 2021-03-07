Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Storey
ABOUT
St Marys High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Storey, Mary Ann

(nee Rudolph) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late O. Michael Storey; loving mother of Richard (Kim) Storey, Michele (Manny) Menendez, Mark (Patti) and Michael (Amanda) Storey; adoring grandmother of Tiffany, Cassie, Brett, Anna, Shelby, Eric, Gabrielle, Marissa, Nicholas, Michaela, Emily and Mia; cherished great-grandmother of Beau; dear sister of James (Margie) Rudolph, Kathleen (Dave) Tebeau and the late Robert, Michael and Daniel Rudolph; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129) on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass time at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mary's High School or Villa Duchesne High School Adopt a Student Fund or American Diabetes Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
(4900 Ringer Rd., MO
Jul
10
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
900 Ringer Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
One of the sweetest. She loved her family like no other. So sorry to hear of her passing. Please know I am sending prayers to those St. Mary's boys especially.
Jane Goff
March 10, 2021
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Mary Ann. Mark, Mike, and the entire Storey family, my prayers are with you. Having taught Mark and Mike and having coached Mark in tennis, I was always glad to see your mom. What a really nice lady. She was always so pleasant when I would see her at St. Mary´s. Again I am sorry for your loss and will keep you and your mom in my prayers. Sincerely Francis Sohm
Francis Sohm
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results