Tappella, Mary I.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, April 7, 2022 at age 100. Mary was born in St. Louis, MO on February 17, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents Luigi and Rosa Tappella and siblings James (Rose), Joseph (Louise) and Richard (Katherine) Tappella; dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Mary was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals and worked for that organization for 63 years as a Ticket Seller. Early in Mary's career she worked at various arenas and stadiums in the St. Louis area. Mary also worked for General Insurers and Insurance Consultants.

Mary was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, the St. Ambrose Senior Citizens, the Mt. Carmel Sodality and Hill 2000.

Services: In Celebration of Mary's life, a visitation will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (5130 Wilson Ave.) Monday, April 11, 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sick & Elderly of The Hill, St. Ambrose Catholic Church or St. Agnes Assisted Living Home would be appreciated.

A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.