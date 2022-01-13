Tiffany (Patterson), Mary L.

Mary L. (Patterson) Tiffany, 89, passed away of natural causes on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home in Brumley, Missouri. She was born to Timothy and Margaret (Bartelme) McGrath on November 1, 1932, in Springfield, Illinois.

Mary graduated in 1950 from Williamsville High School in Williamsville, Illinois. On August 23, 1952, she married Allen M. Patterson, who preceded her in death. On February 14, 2004, she married George I. Tiffany, who survives of the home.

Additional survivors are son Tim Patterson and his wife Susan, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Nancy Hockett, Tijeras, New Mexico; step-children Rhonda Link and her husband Dean, Florissant, Missouri; Tori Crowder, Eldon, Missouri; George B. Tiffany and wife Tina, Florissant, Missouri; George A. Tiffany, Rolla, Missouri; eight step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathryne Butler, and niece Gayle Knox.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to services.