Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary L. Tiffany
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
514 HWY 42&#8203;
Osage Beach, MO

Tiffany (Patterson), Mary L.

Mary L. (Patterson) Tiffany, 89, passed away of natural causes on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home in Brumley, Missouri. She was born to Timothy and Margaret (Bartelme) McGrath on November 1, 1932, in Springfield, Illinois.

Mary graduated in 1950 from Williamsville High School in Williamsville, Illinois. On August 23, 1952, she married Allen M. Patterson, who preceded her in death. On February 14, 2004, she married George I. Tiffany, who survives of the home.

Additional survivors are son Tim Patterson and his wife Susan, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Nancy Hockett, Tijeras, New Mexico; step-children Rhonda Link and her husband Dean, Florissant, Missouri; Tori Crowder, Eldon, Missouri; George B. Tiffany and wife Tina, Florissant, Missouri; George A. Tiffany, Rolla, Missouri; eight step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathryne Butler, and niece Gayle Knox.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to services.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
514 HWY 42, Osage Beach, MO
Jan
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
514 HWY 42?, Osage Beach, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.