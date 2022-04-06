Menu
Mary G. Tissi
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Tissi, Mary G.

(nee Bonsignore) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Anthony J. Tissi; devoted mother of Vincent Tissi, Rosemary (Ed) Scheman, Tony (Barb) Tissi, Bob (Kay) Tissi, John (Tammy) Tissi, and Mark Tissi; dear sister of Tony S. Bonsignore; beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 11, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Rd. 63128, for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
