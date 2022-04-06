Tissi, Mary G.

(nee Bonsignore) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Anthony J. Tissi; devoted mother of Vincent Tissi, Rosemary (Ed) Scheman, Tony (Barb) Tissi, Bob (Kay) Tissi, John (Tammy) Tissi, and Mark Tissi; dear sister of Tony S. Bonsignore; beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 11, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Rd. 63128, for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.