Mary Kathryn Tuberty
Tuberty, Mary Kathryn

(nee Duff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife for 63 years of Lawrence Tuberty; loving mother of David (Mary Jo), Daniel (Nancy) and James (Kitty) Tuberty, Laura (Scott) Haley and Julia (Thomas) Kiehl; dear grandmother of Jessica, Christopher, Alexander, Kyle, Nicole, Chad, Parker, Jack and Gabriella; dear sister of Susan Spann, Betty Pisoni, Thomas Duff, Ellen (Stan) Poniewaz, and the late Patrick and Michael Duff; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church (1420 S. Sappington Rd., 63126) Friday, October 8, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1420 S. Sappington Rd., MO
Oct
8
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1420 S. Sappington Rd., MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Memories of an exceptional woman. She was definitely an inspiration to all! You will be missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known you, Mary Kay.
Becky Duff
Family
October 6, 2021
I was so sad to read this in the paper this morning! It was so nice to have seen your mom at Rose Mary Phelan's celebration of life, earlier this year. Peace, prayers and hugs to all!
Diane Vien
October 6, 2021
