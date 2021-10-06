Tuberty, Mary Kathryn

(nee Duff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife for 63 years of Lawrence Tuberty; loving mother of David (Mary Jo), Daniel (Nancy) and James (Kitty) Tuberty, Laura (Scott) Haley and Julia (Thomas) Kiehl; dear grandmother of Jessica, Christopher, Alexander, Kyle, Nicole, Chad, Parker, Jack and Gabriella; dear sister of Susan Spann, Betty Pisoni, Thomas Duff, Ellen (Stan) Poniewaz, and the late Patrick and Michael Duff; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church (1420 S. Sappington Rd., 63126) Friday, October 8, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.