Varney, Mary Elizabeth

84, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. Beloved wife of James Emmett Varney for 65 years. Loving mother of Sheri Ann Varney and the late Anthony "Tony" Clay Varney; cherished grandmother of David Anthony Varney; dear sister of Lois Powers; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Dottie Fellows, Alice Adams, and her brother, Tommy Rutherford.

Mary dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She was very involved at First Baptist Church of O'Fallon. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and sewing. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at a later date.