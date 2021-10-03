Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Waller
FUNERAL HOME
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Maplewood
7456 Manchester Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Waller, Mary Ann

(nee Kramer) 91, Fortified in the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Sun. Sept 26, 2021. Devoted wife of the late Jud Robert "Bob" Waller. Loving mother of Bradley R., Scott A. (Cathy) Waller and Julie A. (Michael) Dobbs. Cherished grandmother of Jacob R. and Renee L. Waller. Sister of Marlene Kramer and the late Gerry (Ken) Miller. Mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass on Fri., Oct. 15, 2021, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, 5020 Rhodes Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to National Covered Bridge Society.

www.coveredbridgesociety.org/arson.htm.

Tributes at jaybsmith.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Service
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows
Oct
15
Service
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows
Funeral services provided by:
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Maplewood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.