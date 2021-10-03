Waller, Mary Ann

(nee Kramer) 91, Fortified in the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Sun. Sept 26, 2021. Devoted wife of the late Jud Robert "Bob" Waller. Loving mother of Bradley R., Scott A. (Cathy) Waller and Julie A. (Michael) Dobbs. Cherished grandmother of Jacob R. and Renee L. Waller. Sister of Marlene Kramer and the late Gerry (Ken) Miller. Mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass on Fri., Oct. 15, 2021, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, 5020 Rhodes Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to National Covered Bridge Society.

www.coveredbridgesociety.org/arson.htm.

