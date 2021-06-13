Wehrle, Mary Hagiparis

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John L. Wehrle; loving mother of John (Christine) Wehrle, Angie (Dale) Doerr, Diane (Joel) Koenig and Michael (Stacey) and Christopher Wehrle; dear grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 15.

Services: Memorial Mass at Annunziata Catholic Church (9305 Clayton Rd., Ladue 63124) Friday, June 18, 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Annunziata St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated.