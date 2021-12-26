Wekenborg, Sr. Mary Cordula S.S.N.D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Beloved sister of Marydel (Ben) Brewer of Owensboro, KY and Charles (Rose) Wekenborg of St. Louis, MO. Our dear relative, friend, Sister In Religious Life and S.S.N.D. Associate.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Notre Dame Motherhouse, 320 E. Ripa Ave., 63125) Wednesday, December 29, from 10:30 a.m. until liturgy at 11:15 a.m. Seating is very limited. KUTIS CITY SERVICE