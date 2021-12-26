Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Cordula Wekenborg

Wekenborg, Sr. Mary Cordula S.S.N.D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Beloved sister of Marydel (Ben) Brewer of Owensboro, KY and Charles (Rose) Wekenborg of St. Louis, MO. Our dear relative, friend, Sister In Religious Life and S.S.N.D. Associate.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Notre Dame Motherhouse, 320 E. Ripa Ave., 63125) Wednesday, December 29, from 10:30 a.m. until liturgy at 11:15 a.m. Seating is very limited. KUTIS CITY SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Theresa Center - Notre Dame Motherhouse
320 E. Ripa Ave., MO
Dec
29
Liturgy
11:15a.m.
Theresa Center - Notre Dame Motherhouse
320 E. Ripa Ave., MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You will be missed Sister! Rest In Peace!
Linda (Wekenborg) Schauf
Family
December 28, 2021
God bless Sister Mary.
Rhonda Carsten
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results