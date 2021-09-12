Wuller, Dr. Mary K.

(nee Koszarek) on Friday, August 6, 2021. Beloved wife of 49 years to Dr. Jerome Wuller. Former sister and lifetime supporter of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Frances of Steven's Point, Wisconsin. Loving sister of 16, sister-in-law of one, our dear aunt. Mary earned her doctorate in theology from St. Louis University. She was an ardent peace activist and human rights advocate. She was wise, loving, holy and a human teacher, a spiritual director, and theology instructor in many institutions and friend. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Francis Xavier (College Church) on Thursday, September 16 at 6PM. Visitation at church at 5:30PM.