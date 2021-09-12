Menu
Mary K. Wuller

Wuller, Dr. Mary K.

(nee Koszarek) on Friday, August 6, 2021. Beloved wife of 49 years to Dr. Jerome Wuller. Former sister and lifetime supporter of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Frances of Steven's Point, Wisconsin. Loving sister of 16, sister-in-law of one, our dear aunt. Mary earned her doctorate in theology from St. Louis University. She was an ardent peace activist and human rights advocate. She was wise, loving, holy and a human teacher, a spiritual director, and theology instructor in many institutions and friend. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Francis Xavier (College Church) on Thursday, September 16 at 6PM. Visitation at church at 5:30PM.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:30p.m.
St. Francis Xavier (College Church)
MO
Sep
16
Memorial Mass
6:00p.m.
St. Francis Xavier (College Church)
MO
KATHLEEN A KOSZAREK
A beautiful woman and wonderful godmother to my brother Donald.
