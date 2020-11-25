Lutkewitte, Maryalice

(nee Klotz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of James Lutkewitte for over 51 years; dearest mother of Barbara (Jim) Boehm, Joan (Rob) Fischer, Marie (Dan) Scher and Jim (Deidre) Lutkewitte; loving grandmother of Claire, Grace, Jacob, Allison, Maggie, Ed, Eleanor, Ruthie and Grant; dear sister of Margaret Saali and Nicholas (Sharon) Klotz; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Friday, November 27, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass livestreamed at sfastl.org/live. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.foodforthepoor.org/thanks appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.