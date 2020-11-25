Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maryalice Lutkewitte

Lutkewitte, Maryalice

(nee Klotz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of James Lutkewitte for over 51 years; dearest mother of Barbara (Jim) Boehm, Joan (Rob) Fischer, Marie (Dan) Scher and Jim (Deidre) Lutkewitte; loving grandmother of Claire, Grace, Jacob, Allison, Maggie, Ed, Eleanor, Ruthie and Grant; dear sister of Margaret Saali and Nicholas (Sharon) Klotz; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Friday, November 27, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass livestreamed at sfastl.org/live. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.foodforthepoor.org/thanks appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.