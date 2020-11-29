Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maryann Schultz
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1941
DIED
November 19, 2020

Schultz, Maryann

Born August 7, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, to Mary and Walter Ferlick, went to join the love of her life Norman E. Schultz Jr. (d. 2009) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Maryann was the mother of Theresa Schultz Decelle, Norman (Betsy) Schultz, and Stephen (Sherri) Schultz and adoring grandmother to Walter Elliott, Ian Daniel, Samuel Esselman, and Sabrina Terri. Maryann found love later in life by becoming the spouse of Leo Paradis.

Maryann was a dedicated servant of God and worked tirelessly to be her best in all endeavors. She truly enjoyed her vocation as a Dental Hygienist, working well into her 70's for many dentists in the St. Louis area. In addition to her children and family dinners, Maryann's passions included tennis, ascending to the level of one of the area's top amateurs. Once her tennis skills began to diminish, she developed a love for biking that included extended trips all over North America and Europe. Always sincere, genuine, and up for an adventure, she made many lifelong friends that shared similar interests.

Services: A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
The Deepest Condolences to the lovely Schultz Family. May God's Angels take her soul to Heaven! Love, Marina and Pete Biro.
Marina Biro
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Maryann passing. I enjoyed knowing her in more recent years and especially after her marriage to Leo. She was so enthusiastic about life and always seemed so full of energy. Wish I had half the energy she had. She will be dearly missed. Ellen Suarez
Ellen Suarez
November 21, 2020