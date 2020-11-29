Schultz, Maryann

Born August 7, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, to Mary and Walter Ferlick, went to join the love of her life Norman E. Schultz Jr. (d. 2009) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Maryann was the mother of Theresa Schultz Decelle, Norman (Betsy) Schultz, and Stephen (Sherri) Schultz and adoring grandmother to Walter Elliott, Ian Daniel, Samuel Esselman, and Sabrina Terri. Maryann found love later in life by becoming the spouse of Leo Paradis.

Maryann was a dedicated servant of God and worked tirelessly to be her best in all endeavors. She truly enjoyed her vocation as a Dental Hygienist, working well into her 70's for many dentists in the St. Louis area. In addition to her children and family dinners, Maryann's passions included tennis, ascending to the level of one of the area's top amateurs. Once her tennis skills began to diminish, she developed a love for biking that included extended trips all over North America and Europe. Always sincere, genuine, and up for an adventure, she made many lifelong friends that shared similar interests.

Services: A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date.