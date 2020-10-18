Reitz, MaryAnn T.

(nee Catuogno), age 80, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of William P. "Bill" Reitz; dear mother of Maryann (Michael) Gilot and William P. (Billie) Reitz, Jr. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents Emanuel and Maryann Theresa (nee Spadofora) Catuogno.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Monday October 19th at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.