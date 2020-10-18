Menu
MaryAnn T. Reitz
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1939
DIED
October 9, 2020

Reitz, MaryAnn T.

(nee Catuogno), age 80, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of William P. "Bill" Reitz; dear mother of Maryann (Michael) Gilot and William P. (Billie) Reitz, Jr. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents Emanuel and Maryann Theresa (nee Spadofora) Catuogno.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Monday October 19th at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Manchester, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
We were sorry to hear of Mary Ann's passing. She was always such a friendly and kind neighbor. We will miss her.
George and Jeanne Crider
Jeanne and George Crider
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
Maryann , Billy & families. She was raised up on eagles wings. Your mother loved each of you, your spouses & children. Find comfort that she is rejoicing now and in no pain. Find comfort in all your family’s , & friends in the days to come. Beautiful mom!!!!
Karen & Tag Greiner
Family
October 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers during this time and always.
Robert & Marie Thorne
Family
October 13, 2020
Maryanne and family- our prayers are with you as you celebrate the life of your mom. Fun memories I was lucky to share in college when your mom would come visit. Such a blessing. Love to all, The Rendleman family.
Amy Rendleman
Friend
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ralph & Patricia Mierzejewski
Family
October 13, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear she passed. My brother Ralph sends his condolences.
Lucille Dudkewic (Spadafora)
Family
October 13, 2020