Haynes, Marylyn J.

died at home on Sept. 16, 2021 with her family by her side. Loving mother of Randall (Linda) Haynes, Judy (John) Riley, and Richard Haynes. Grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 17 and great-great-grandmother of 6. Marylyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Allen F Haynes. Mrs. Haynes will be donating her body to St. Louis University.