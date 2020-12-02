Menu
Matthew Alan McCracken

McCracken, Matthew Alan

Asleep in Jesus Saturday, November 28, 2020. Dear son of Rev. Garry and Dawn McCracken; dear brother of Rebecca (Ryan) Sanft; dear uncle of Graham Sanft; dear grandson of Mary Koch and the late Homer and Leona McCracken; dear nephew of the late Larry McCracken and Dana Burgett; our dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Matthew was a 2006 graduate of Lutheran High School South and a 2010 graduate of Webster University. He was a IT specialist with Southern Bus and Mobility (Valley Park).

Services: Public visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, December 4, 4-8 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions funeral service at Salem Lutheran Church may have limited seating. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church (Troy, MO) in early 2021. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Muscular Dystrophy Association appreciated. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at BJC for 30 years of excellent care given to Matthew.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
May God continue to bless you and your family during this special time. Matthew was a true child of God. Linda Paul from Salem Lutheran Church
Linda Paul
December 2, 2020
Janell Sanft
December 2, 2020