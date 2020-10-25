Menu
Matthew James Fetterman

Fetterman, Matthew James

44, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, James Fetterman. Matt is survived by his mother Jean, brother Scott (Kassie), sister Jamie (Dave), nephews Nick, Will, Luke, Milo, and Maverick.

Matt was passionate about hockey since childhood. He played competitively all throughout college and was one of the most avid St. Louis Blues fans. He had a unique sense of humor and loved playing jokes on his family and friends. Over the past year, Matt pursued an interest in candle making that he was extremely proud of, turning a hobby into a business. Matt was a lovable, goofy guy who will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Services: A service will be held at Bopp Chapel on Thursday, October 29 at 12:30pm, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Service
12:30p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
