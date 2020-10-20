Menu
Maureen Marie Pollard

Pollard, Maureen Marie

(nee Johnson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to Thomas Pollard Sr.; loving mother of Torey (Joe Clifford) Parker, Mike (Martha) Pollard, Tom (Peggy Haas) Pollard, John (Carla) Pollard, Kathleen Pollard and Greg (Terri) Pollard; dearest grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 13 and great-great grandmother of 1; dear sister of the late Walter (surviving Par) Johnson; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, October 22, 10:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the GoFundMe for Maureen's great-grandson, Nick Alicea. Visitation Wednesday, 4–8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Oct
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John Paul II
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
