Maureen Theresa Mulvoy
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Mulvoy, Maureen Theresa

(nee Walsh) of St. Louis, MO, born 9/9/1964, departed this world on Christmas morning 12/25/2021 at the age of 57 after a short battle with Cancer. She was a brave selfless woman who always had a smile on her face and loved life and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Terrence (Terry) J. Walsh Sr. (Asbestos Workers Local 1) and mother Patricia Ann Walsh (Higgins).

Mauren is survived by her husband Terrence Mulvoy, Aunt Bede (Buck) Breece, her three siblings; Kate (Tom Gentles) Walsh, Mark, Terry Jr. sister-in-law to Chris ( Maria) Mulvoy,, Kim (Ike) Bibas, Kathy (Keith) Spalding, mother-in-law Jackie Mulvoy, and many nieces and nephews. Wife, aunt, cousin, sister, sister-in-law, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Friday 12/31 9:15 for 10am mass at Our Lady of Lourdes (7148 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63105) to Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8PM



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
31
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
31
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes
7148 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
