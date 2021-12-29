Mulvoy, Maureen Theresa

(nee Walsh) of St. Louis, MO, born 9/9/1964, departed this world on Christmas morning 12/25/2021 at the age of 57 after a short battle with Cancer. She was a brave selfless woman who always had a smile on her face and loved life and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Terrence (Terry) J. Walsh Sr. (Asbestos Workers Local 1) and mother Patricia Ann Walsh (Higgins).

Mauren is survived by her husband Terrence Mulvoy, Aunt Bede (Buck) Breece, her three siblings; Kate (Tom Gentles) Walsh, Mark, Terry Jr. sister-in-law to Chris ( Maria) Mulvoy,, Kim (Ike) Bibas, Kathy (Keith) Spalding, mother-in-law Jackie Mulvoy, and many nieces and nephews. Wife, aunt, cousin, sister, sister-in-law, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Friday 12/31 9:15 for 10am mass at Our Lady of Lourdes (7148 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63105) to Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8PM