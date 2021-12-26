Menu
Maureen Diane "Reenie" Vires
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Vires, Maureen Diane 'Reenie'

(nee Hausmann) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Beloved mother of Christopher Scott Marlow; dear sister and sister-in-law of Karen L. Godar (Michael); loving aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Reenie was a longtime employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she retired from.

Services: A private prayer service will be held after the first of the year. Memorial contributions appreciated to Pathways Hospice Company, 14805 N. Outer Forty Road, Suite 160, Chesterfield, MO 63017-6060.

A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
