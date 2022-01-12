Kaiser, Maximilian S. Jr. "Max"

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Jan. 10, 2022 after a long battle with illness.

Beloved son of the late Maximilian Sr. and Mary Grace Kaiser (nee Walsh), dear brother of Mary Grace (John) Thompson, Tom (Gigi) Kaiser, and Jim (Sandy) Kaiser, dearest uncle of Sarah, Samuel, Daniel, Rebekah, and Rachel Thompson; Natalie (Mike) Engel, Tommy, Zach, and Jonathan Kaiser; and Luke and Sophia Kaiser; dearest nephew of Msgr. Gerold Kaiser VG and nephew of many others.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., Jan. 15 at St. Mary of Victories Catholic Church, 744 S. Third St. 63102. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following Mass at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Please visit www.k-brothers.com for complete obituary and live-stream details. Masks required.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS