Maximilian S. "Max" Kaiser Jr.
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Kaiser, Maximilian S. Jr. "Max"

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Jan. 10, 2022 after a long battle with illness.

Beloved son of the late Maximilian Sr. and Mary Grace Kaiser (nee Walsh), dear brother of Mary Grace (John) Thompson, Tom (Gigi) Kaiser, and Jim (Sandy) Kaiser, dearest uncle of Sarah, Samuel, Daniel, Rebekah, and Rachel Thompson; Natalie (Mike) Engel, Tommy, Zach, and Jonathan Kaiser; and Luke and Sophia Kaiser; dearest nephew of Msgr. Gerold Kaiser VG and nephew of many others.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., Jan. 15 at St. Mary of Victories Catholic Church, 744 S. Third St. 63102. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following Mass at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Please visit www.k-brothers.com for complete obituary and live-stream details. Masks required.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary of Victories Catholic Church
744 S. Third St., MO
Jan
15
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary of Victories Catholic Church
744 S. Third St., MO
Jan
15
Interment
Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Missouri Jaycees send our condolences to the Kaiser family.
Missouri Jaycees
January 29, 2022
Thanks a million, Maximilian. You were a good friend and a great man.
James Daubert
Friend
January 15, 2022
What wonderful tributes Max´s brother Tom and fellow LHS AND SLU friend John Dempsey just gave for Max, "God, family, history (St Louis and the Catholic Church)! Quite moving; I wish I could have come in person. Max was a caring, devoted, Godly person, an icon of a family that was and is the same. He was a fountain of knowledge and a kindred soul to me for decades, and, at just 62 and a half, far too young to join his devoted parents to whom he was EXTRAORDINARILY devoted to in heaven. We had great times together at LHS, going with fellow LHS `76 Mike Morgan to RiverFest `84 in New Orleans and visiting fellow LHS `76 alum Brian Boeger (RIP 2003) in Houston, Toastmasters Webster Groves, (he rose high up in Toastmasters) and visiting cemeteries. Although I love history on my own, Max´s interests greatly expanded mine. St Louis has lost a GREAT St. LOUISAN! I am one of so many who will remember and miss him.
John Swallow LHS `76
Friend
January 15, 2022
Please accept my sympathies for your loss. I remember Max well when he was active in District 8 Toastmaster events. I admired his speaking skills, his humor, and kindness to other Toastmasters.
Elizabeth M. Link
Other
January 14, 2022
The Engels
January 13, 2022
Max helped many employees of SSM Health to better understand our history as well as the legacy of our founding sisters. He was gracious, kind man with a humble spirit. Rest In Peace, Max.
Don Eggleston
Work
January 12, 2022
Max had more off-the-cuff knowledge of American Church History than anyone I ever met. He was a walking encyclopedia! Max was very devoted to the Church, to helping others and was a kind supporter of my apostolate, Theater of the Word Incorporated. He will be missed. May his earthly sufferings bring him into the eternal presence of God.
Kevin O'Brien
January 12, 2022
Too soon to lose you, old clear-headed, big-hearted friend. Way too soon.
Donald Andrew Dripps
School
January 12, 2022
max was a very kind and hospitable person max a very good server at mass at st mary of victories catholic church and a great member of knights of columbus
jeanne leuthen
Friend
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathies. I was blessed to know Max through our SSM Health heritage tours that he lead for many years. Max was a true friend and supporter to SSM Health and our loving FSMs. He had so much knowledge to the history of SMOV Church and the St. Louis Diocese. I know he is now at peace with his loving God and will continue to keep watch over us. You will be missed my dear friend. Peace!
Annette Riechmann
Friend
January 12, 2022
