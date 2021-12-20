Menu
Maxine Hirsch
FUNERAL HOME
Bellerive Gardens Cemetery
740 North Mason Road
Saint Louis, MO

Hirsch, Maxine

December 17, 2021, Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew (Late Brooke) Hirsch and Marni (Michael) Ward; Dear grandmother of Olivia, Madison and Emme Hirsch, and Claire and Evan Ward; Dear sister and sister-in-law of Martin (Pam) Greenberg, Anita (Howard) Tischler and Barb (William) Greenblatt; Dear daughter of the late Melvin Greenberg and late Ruth

Greenberg Brockman Weingart; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m., Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. 63132. Visitation from 12:15 until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Rd. 63141. Memorial contributions preferred to Addictionisreal.org, Annie's Hope or a charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
12:15p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd., MO
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd., MO
Dec
21
Burial
Bellerive Gardens Cemetery
740 N. Mason Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Bellerive Gardens Cemetery
