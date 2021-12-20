Hirsch, Maxine

December 17, 2021, Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew (Late Brooke) Hirsch and Marni (Michael) Ward; Dear grandmother of Olivia, Madison and Emme Hirsch, and Claire and Evan Ward; Dear sister and sister-in-law of Martin (Pam) Greenberg, Anita (Howard) Tischler and Barb (William) Greenblatt; Dear daughter of the late Melvin Greenberg and late Ruth

Greenberg Brockman Weingart; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m., Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. 63132. Visitation from 12:15 until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Rd. 63141. Memorial contributions preferred to Addictionisreal.org, Annie's Hope or a charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

