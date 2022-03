Whelan, Maxine Clara

(nee Glastetter) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, was called home to Christ on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Visitation at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) on Monday, June 7, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 8, 10 a.m. at St. Martin De Porres Church (Hazelwood) for more information see colliersfuneralhome.com