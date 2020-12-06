McIntyre, Susan M.

1927 – 2020. It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Susan M. McIntyre, who died peacefully on November 25, 2020.

Susan was born on August 6, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri and was a lifelong resident of the St. Louis area. She enjoyed family, friends, good wine and winning at poker. She will be remembered for her love of cooking Italian food and travelling the world, her quick wit and feisty spirit, and her passion for singing, especially with the choir at Sacred Heart Church in Florissant, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) McIntyre, parents Joseph and Virginia Cracchiolo, brothers Sam and Joseph (Sonny), and sister Eleanor. She is survived by her five children, Jeanne (Joseph) Gillen, Ann (Jack) Fichtinger, John (Stephen) McIntyre, Daniel (Hong) McIntyre, and Christine McIntyre; six grandchildren, Christopher (Monique) Gillen, Caitlin Gillen, Evan Fichtinger, Christopher (Linda) Fichtinger, Kyle McIntyre and Neal (Mandy) McIntyre; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Nadia Fichtinger, and Isabella and Aiden Gillen; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Services: A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Louis Area Foodbank COVID-19 Relief Fund.