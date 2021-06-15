Melanie was so nice. She worked at the office with us from time to time. She was always willing to come in and help us whenever we were overwhelmed with a project. I appreciated her secretarial talent and her kindness. She will be missed. Sincerely, Teresa
Teresa Schmick
Work
July 4, 2021
Bob, Alexandria / Robert, Emma / William . precious children . Rosalie and Bob , Randy and Fanny, May God comfort you as only He can. May Melanie's light shine forth as your memories of her love toward each of you comforts you as only God can . Her light does shine in each one! keep it going!!!!
Ruth Grant
Family
June 18, 2021
Dear Bob and Family, Rich and I are so sorry for your loss. We feel blessed that we had the pleasure of meeting Melanie. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Our prayers for all of you as you go through this difficult time.
Rich & Mary Patterson
Friend
June 17, 2021
We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Bob, Allie and Rob, and Emma. So very sorry to hear this news today. May God give you courage and strength during this difficult time.
Carol Reinheimer
Family
June 17, 2021
I'm so sorry about the loss of your beloved mother, Allie. Peace, prayers, and blessings for you and your whole family.
Tracy Bouslog
Coworker
June 17, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Emma. My prayers are with you and your family.
Evelyn Richardson
Coworker
June 17, 2021
Bobby, Ali and Emma, our hearts are sad to hear of the loss of your dear wife, Melanie, your precious Mother, and Grandma to all your little ones. I hope our words written here, our thoughts and our prayers will comfort you. We were blessed to spend time with Melanie and all of you through the years, especially the Ozark trips and the Anniversary party. Please know you have our sincere sympathy and all our love. Marje and Joe Mirande
Marjory Mirande
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Sam Mayberry
Friend
June 16, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Emma. May God be with you and your family at difficult time. I know this is a hard pill to swallow but with time and God by you side you all can get through it. Memories are forever! May she rest peacefully in Heaven! God Bless!
Chontay Johnson
June 16, 2021
We have many fond memories of Melanie and family at WDW and Illini game especially. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Barb and Bob Schmaus
Barb Schmaus
Friend
June 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and you're family at this difficult time. Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day.
Lisa Carmen
June 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Heather Van Gels
June 15, 2021
I just want to express my condolences of Melanie’s passing away. I have very great memories of Melanie when I lived in St Louis. She always made me laugh May she Rest In Peace. I’m sure she fought a courageous but now she is in heaven. I’m sending Bob Allie Emma her son in laws all her grandchildren who she adored her brother and sisters my deepest sympathy. She is now your angel in heaven. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers at this time ❤❤❤ Antoinette Calogero
Antoinette Calogero
Friend
June 14, 2021
Melanie was a dear and cherished friend for many years to our family. We were neighbors in St. Louis and we have so many wonderful memories of our dear friend and her wonderful family. She fought so hard for every minute she could have with her grandchildren, children and Bob. We will always remember all the wonderful times, full of laughter and good times our families shared. We will always love Melanie and ALL the Wilhelms forever. The Wertzberger Family
John Wertzberger
Friend
June 14, 2021
My heart goes out to your entire family Emma. My prayers are with you