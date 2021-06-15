Bobby, Ali and Emma, our hearts are sad to hear of the loss of your dear wife, Melanie, your precious Mother, and Grandma to all your little ones.

I hope our words written here, our thoughts and our prayers will comfort you. We were blessed to spend time with Melanie and all of you through the years, especially the Ozark trips and the Anniversary party. Please know you have our sincere sympathy and all our love. Marje and Joe Mirande

Marjory Mirande Friend June 16, 2021