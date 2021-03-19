Coombs, Melba M.

(nee Averbeck), 100, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Coombs; dear mother of David (Lisa) Coombs, Sharon (George) Tyhurst and Deborah (Mike) Robertson; dear grandmother of Daniel, Matthew, Adam, Scott (Bri), Christine, Keith and Eric; dear great-grandmother of Shawn, Colton, Holly and Haylie.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, March 22, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Longtime member of Concord Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Concord Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.