Melba M. Coombs
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Coombs, Melba M.

(nee Averbeck), 100, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Coombs; dear mother of David (Lisa) Coombs, Sharon (George) Tyhurst and Deborah (Mike) Robertson; dear grandmother of Daniel, Matthew, Adam, Scott (Bri), Christine, Keith and Eric; dear great-grandmother of Shawn, Colton, Holly and Haylie.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, March 22, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Longtime member of Concord Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Concord Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
22
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
