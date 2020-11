Will, Melba Lee

November 2, 2020. She was 97, and was married to Bernard Robert Will. Survivors: Bonnie (Joseph) Gischer, Connie (Dan) Baumgarth, Dana Will; two granddaughters, and three great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dr. Gerald Mahon, Dr. Daniel Schwarzee, the staff at NHC Maryland Heights, especially Angela Bey Bey, and Mt. Tabor UCC.

Memorial contributions: American Diabetes Association: Camp EDI P. O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. www.valhallafunerals.net