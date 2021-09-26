White, Melba Summers

Melba was welcomed into the arms of Christ on September 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of late Harvey and Adele Summers, sister of late James Summers and Grace Kondis, brave mother of Susan Evans, Erin Meek, Lorena "Lori" (Gene) Werkmeister and late Michael White and Kathryn "Kate" (Steve) Holloway, charming grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many. Melba was a long time dedicated nurse.

Services: Private burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer's Association.