McEndarfer, Melinda

On Friday, March 18th, 2022, Melinda McEndarfer - loving daughter, world-class sister, and beloved wife - passed away at age 54.

Melinda was born to Ann and Ed McEndarfer on August 16th, 1967, in Rochester, NY. She was raised in Kirksville, MO, where she came to be known for her vivacity, creativity, and ability to safely pilot a 1973 Ford Econoline, filled to the brim with raucous revelers. She received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Truman State University in 1990, and a Master's in Library Science from Indiana University in 1998. As a member of the Peace Corps from 1991 to 1993, Melinda was in the first group to be stationed in Mongolia, where she taught English in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar. After the Peace Corps, she continued her life of service working for the remarkable nonprofit institutions Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, University of Missouri St. Louis, and ultimately Washington University. On June 4th, 2005, she married Dan Krumm (who was thereafter considered the luckiest man on earth).

Melinda was an avid reader, world traveler, and true humanitarian. She worked as a student coordinator for Amnesty International and her genuine compassion was felt by all who had the pleasure to know her. She made jewelry, stage-managed theatrical productions, danced like no one was watching, and spoiled the daylights out of her husband and dog.

Melinda is survived by her parents Ann and Ed; her brother Eli and his wife Josi; sisters-in-law Beth, Brenda, and Jane; cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncle; innumerable friends; and her husband Dan. Melinda's remains will be returned to the earth on Friday March 25th, 2022 on a quiet hill in Bellefontaine Cemetery, St Louis MO (38.696082, -90.228940). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Melinda's memory to Doctors Without Borders.