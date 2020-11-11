Schmuelling, Melissa Marie "Missy"

(nee Smith), 54 years old, passed away October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom Schmuelling for 21 years; loving mother of Adam (Sara) Schmuelling and Brendan Schmuelling; dear daughter of Robert and Madonna Smith; dear sister of Jeff (Kathy) Smith and Lisa (Rich) Durham; dear daughter-in-law of Fred and Rose Schmuelling; dear sister-in-law of Judi Bunk, Cathy and Don Luster, Fred, Joe, Paul, Alice Schmuelling; our dear niece, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, November 13, 9:15 a.m. to St. Ambrose Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Mask required. Missy worked at Washington University. Visitation Thursday, 6-9 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel.