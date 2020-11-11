Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melissa Marie "Missy" Schmuelling

Schmuelling, Melissa Marie "Missy"

(nee Smith), 54 years old, passed away October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom Schmuelling for 21 years; loving mother of Adam (Sara) Schmuelling and Brendan Schmuelling; dear daughter of Robert and Madonna Smith; dear sister of Jeff (Kathy) Smith and Lisa (Rich) Durham; dear daughter-in-law of Fred and Rose Schmuelling; dear sister-in-law of Judi Bunk, Cathy and Don Luster, Fred, Joe, Paul, Alice Schmuelling; our dear niece, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, November 13, 9:15 a.m. to St. Ambrose Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Mask required. Missy worked at Washington University. Visitation Thursday, 6-9 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
13
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.