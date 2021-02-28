My condolences on the passing of Mel. He and I attended grade school [Walbridge] where I first met him and high school [O'Fallon Tech] We were pals, did a lot of things together. I remember we used to stop at the Parkmore on Kingshighway after classes at O'Fallon Tech and drink coffee. Bennie Nicholson, who I understand worked for Mel as a painter was also a close friend of ours. We sort of parted ways after I enlisted in the US Navy in 1960. I was always deployed overseas much of the time I served and did not return to St. Louis often. However, when I did, we used to get together and have a few beers together. Never forgot Mel or Bennie Nicholson, who I understand also passed some years ago.

John Erker March 3, 2021