Melvin Paul Jenkins

Jenkins, Melvin Paul

79, Feb 22, 2021, passed due to heart complications.

https://michelfh.com/melvin-jenkins/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
My condolences on the passing of Mel. He and I attended grade school [Walbridge] where I first met him and high school [O'Fallon Tech] We were pals, did a lot of things together. I remember we used to stop at the Parkmore on Kingshighway after classes at O'Fallon Tech and drink coffee. Bennie Nicholson, who I understand worked for Mel as a painter was also a close friend of ours. We sort of parted ways after I enlisted in the US Navy in 1960. I was always deployed overseas much of the time I served and did not return to St. Louis often. However, when I did, we used to get together and have a few beers together. Never forgot Mel or Bennie Nicholson, who I understand also passed some years ago.
John Erker
March 3, 2021
