Goetz, Michael A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gwendolyn F. Goetz (nee Baber); loving father of Randy (Norma) Goetz, Jan Goetz and Bryan (Denise) Goetz; adoring grandfather and great-grandfather; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Roadside service at J.B. National Cemetery on Monday, October 19 at 9 a.m. (meet at Sylvan Springs parking lot (Boundary Rd. & Sheridan Rd.) at 8:45 a.m.). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Orphan Grain Train appreciated. Kutis Affton service.