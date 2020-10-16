Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael A. Goetz

Goetz, Michael A.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gwendolyn F. Goetz (nee Baber); loving father of Randy (Norma) Goetz, Jan Goetz and Bryan (Denise) Goetz; adoring grandfather and great-grandfather; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Roadside service at J.B. National Cemetery on Monday, October 19 at 9 a.m. (meet at Sylvan Springs parking lot (Boundary Rd. & Sheridan Rd.) at 8:45 a.m.). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Orphan Grain Train appreciated. Kutis Affton service.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.