Michael D. Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Allen, Michael D.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection March 19, 2022.

Beloved husband of Peggy Allen (nee Baum); dearest father of Michelle (Troy) Jones; cherished grandfather of Kayla and Sienna Jones; dear brother of Judie (the late Michael) Maurath, Belinda Harris, Gregory Allen, John (Sharon) Allen, Rose (Mark) Geller and the late Joseph Allen.

Mike was very active in the Arnold Community. Past President of the Board of Directors of Rock Community Fire Protection District; Past President of Arnold Planning and Zoning; Past President Arnold Jaycees; Past member Arnold Parks & Recreation; Past board member of Rock Township Ambulance District; Member of Arnold Police Personnel Board and Past Member Commerce Bank Advisory Board.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Wed. Mar. 23, 9:30 am to St. David Catholic Church for 10:00 am mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Arnold. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred or a donation to St. David's St. Vincent DePaul Society. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MO
Mar
23
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. David Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy, you have our deepest sympathy. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Leona & Rick Litzau
Friend
March 23, 2022
