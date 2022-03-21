Allen, Michael D.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection March 19, 2022.

Beloved husband of Peggy Allen (nee Baum); dearest father of Michelle (Troy) Jones; cherished grandfather of Kayla and Sienna Jones; dear brother of Judie (the late Michael) Maurath, Belinda Harris, Gregory Allen, John (Sharon) Allen, Rose (Mark) Geller and the late Joseph Allen.

Mike was very active in the Arnold Community. Past President of the Board of Directors of Rock Community Fire Protection District; Past President of Arnold Planning and Zoning; Past President Arnold Jaycees; Past member Arnold Parks & Recreation; Past board member of Rock Township Ambulance District; Member of Arnold Police Personnel Board and Past Member Commerce Bank Advisory Board.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Wed. Mar. 23, 9:30 am to St. David Catholic Church for 10:00 am mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Arnold. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred or a donation to St. David's St. Vincent DePaul Society. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm.