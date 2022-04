Allison, Michael Lynn

of Saint Charles, passed away March 24th 2022. He was born to Irene Randolph Allison and John Miles Allison, December 31 1949, in San Antonio, Texas. They preceded him in death. He has three surviving brothers, Donald Allison of Ely, Nevada; David Allison of Clovis, New Mexico; and John Miles Allison II of Perry, Missouri. Our dear brother and friend, he will be missed.