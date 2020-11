Rasch, Michael Andrew

56, Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Father of Nicole Bas, Michael A. Rasch, II, and Tyler Bender; son of Carol and the late Donald E. Rasch; brother of Deborah Malone and Steve and Daniel Rasch.

Services: A Celebration of Life was held at the Forest Park Highland Pavilion, Sunday October 25. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.