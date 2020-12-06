Murabito, Michael Anthony

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved brother of the late Sam Murabito, Mary Hamilton and Sebastian Murabito; special friend of Bette Jo Diffley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5821 Pernod Ave., St. Louis 63109. Wednesday, December 9, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Kutis South County Service.