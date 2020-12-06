Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Anthony Murabito

Murabito, Michael Anthony

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved brother of the late Sam Murabito, Mary Hamilton and Sebastian Murabito; special friend of Bette Jo Diffley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5821 Pernod Ave., St. Louis 63109. Wednesday, December 9, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Kutis South County Service.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:30a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
5821 Pernod Ave., St. Louis, Missouri
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
5821 Pernod Ave., St. Louis, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.