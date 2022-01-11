Bauer, Sister Michael Therese, CSJ

passed away on January 3, 2022 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 89 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 70 years. Born on March 20th, 1932 in Centralia, IL to Edward Leo and Leona Anna (Kappel) Bauer. She's a dear stepsister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend, and sister in Christ. Sister Michael Therese had a bachelor's degree in education and taught at the elementary level. She was also a magician and a clown for many years. Because of COVID we are limiting visitors to family members, Sisters and on campus residents only. Funeral liturgy will be held at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Wednesday, January 12 at 10 a.m. with viewing at 9 a.m. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or online gift to CSJSL.org.