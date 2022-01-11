Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sister Michael Therese Bauer CSJ
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO

Bauer, Sister Michael Therese, CSJ

passed away on January 3, 2022 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 89 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 70 years. Born on March 20th, 1932 in Centralia, IL to Edward Leo and Leona Anna (Kappel) Bauer. She's a dear stepsister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend, and sister in Christ. Sister Michael Therese had a bachelor's degree in education and taught at the elementary level. She was also a magician and a clown for many years. Because of COVID we are limiting visitors to family members, Sisters and on campus residents only. Funeral liturgy will be held at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Wednesday, January 12 at 10 a.m. with viewing at 9 a.m. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Viewing
9:00a.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
MO
Jan
12
Liturgy
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Fey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
A very dear friend since 1947. We met in high school and we formed a group of friends that, those that are still living, are close. We tried to meet once a month for lunch. Sister entertained us with a joke, or a trick using her magic. She sang A Happy Birthday to us, calling us on that day. We waited for her call. Really will miss this dear nun. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Anna Marie POTJE
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results