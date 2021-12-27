Menu
Michael Cliff Behan
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Behan, Michael Cliff

73, of St. Louis, MO, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Mike was born on April 11, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Verdie Behan and the late Clifford Behan. Mike is the beloved husband of Donna Behan; dear father of Laura (Kevin) Hewgley, Chris (Liz) Behan, Shawn Behan, and Kaitlin (Blake) Crawford; cherished grandfather of Madeline Hewgley, Hayden Hewgley, Braden Behan, Claire Behan, Emma Behan, and Chase Behan; treasured brother of Bill (Cathy) Behan, Jill (the late George) Ramsey, and Jack Behan.

Services: The Visitation will be held at Schrader Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29th from 4:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral will be held at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church on Thursday, December 30th at 10:00am. For an extended biography please visit: www.schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Dec
30
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Bonhomme Presbyterian Church
MO
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Jeff Young
January 31, 2022
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions
January 31, 2022
Donna, Mimi and I are shocked to learn of Mike's passing. Mike always had a kind word and a wonderful smile to share with everyone who met him. Our deepest sympathy for you and the family.
Michael and Mimi Hammack
Friend
January 2, 2022
Remembering you in thought and prayers, Your SMSU gymnastics family. A gift of 50 trees for decades to breath the gift of life to many in Michael’s memoryjoyfully,
Liz Price Jennings, Paula McIntyre Grana, Diane Zimmermann Barron, Glo Johnson Scarlet, Sharon Thurman Partain, Cheryl Diamond-Murray, Claire Scully Storti, Kayce Gilmore Schumacher, Claudia Fizell-Chatham, Steve Nelson, Merry and Caryn Crouch
Claire Storti
Friend
December 30, 2021
Mike and I worked together for years back in the early 80’s. First at Atlantic Mutual, then Lawton Bryne and Bruner and finally with Marsh.. He was a great insurance professional with tremendous wit and humor.. We had a blast working together for all those years.. My condolences to the extended family, he would have loved for you all to celebrate his life and try to remember all the accomplishments.. His family was his great gift of all, he cherished you guys and talked about you all the time.. Sad day..
Steve Luebbert
Coworker
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Keeping you all in my prayers.
Kathy Schuth
Friend
December 29, 2021
Mike's place of peace BB Farms
Bill Shannahan
Friend
December 29, 2021
I've known Mike for quite a while, since our days at LBB / Marsh Mac. He was kind, thoughtful, & funny & boy did he know insurance! He gave me an opportunity with his ICIT group which I greatly appreciated & has always been a supporter of the services I provide the clients at APMO. I cannot believe he's no longer with us and my heart breaks for his family that he so cherished. It will take time but someday we will mourn less the loss of the flame and celebrate more how brightly it glowed! RIP the Lord's newest angel!
Diane Frain
Friend
December 29, 2021
He was a wonderful person and a great friend, we will miss him terribly. He is now in Gods hands. May he rest in peace.
Ken & Sharon Breier
December 29, 2021
Our hearts are saddened by the news of Mike's passing. His loss is a shock to all of us. Mike's kindness and levity will be missed. To Donna, Kaitlin and all the Behan Family please accept our deepest condolence.
Tara, Martha and Pete Pagano
Friend
December 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tara, Martha and Pete Pagano
Friend
December 29, 2021
Donna, we were so sorry to hear about Mike's passing. Our hearts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Carolyn & Hermann Eisele
Friend
December 29, 2021
The best always leaves us too soon, Mike was a dear close friend of mine for over 60 years, and all of our great times together will stay with me forever. The memory of us at dinner, 4 days prior, will be with me always, plus the jokes. Rest in peace my good buddy, you will truly be missed by all.
Bill Shannahan
Friend
December 29, 2021
My sincere sympathy for this shocking loss. What a great guy! Mike and I worked together at LBB and remained friends since.
Don Ardolino
December 28, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy. We heard what a great husband, father, and friend Mike was to his friends and family. Donna, as time begins to heal your grief, we look forward to your sharing memories of a wonderful guy. With love and affection - The Boyd's
James & Mary Ann Boyd
Friend
December 28, 2021
Claire Storti
December 28, 2021
Our dear friend and my business partner of 30 year's will be irreplaceable. He was a great business partner, beloved brother, loving husband, great dad, cherished grandfather and one heck of duck hunter! Wishing the Behan family solace and peace of mind at this devastating time.
Mike & Lynn Bowen
Friend
December 28, 2021
Donna, we are so sorry for your loss. Mike was a wonderful guy, and a great friend of mine for many years. We hope that the many fond memories that you have will help to sustain you during this very difficult time. Sorry that we will be out of the city and unable to attend the service. Barbara and David
David and Barbara Smith
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Victoria Leason
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Phelan, Brooke, Grace, Elaine
December 27, 2021
Such a terrible loss. Mike was the kindest, most fun loving man, a great husband and father, a good friend. He will be sorely missed. My heart goes out to Donna, Kaitlin, Laura, Chris, Shawn and his mom and siblings.
Kathleen M Ratcliffe
Friend
December 27, 2021
Barbara & Kurt
December 27, 2021
Love The Wottles
December 27, 2021
Mike was a super guy. Professional, fun and approachable. Such a "solid" person. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to entire family.
Greg Wade
Coworker
December 27, 2021
Bob and Sylvia Ridngs
December 27, 2021
Donna, Sylvia and I are so sorry to hear about Mike he was a great guy and will be truely missed.
Bob and Sylvia Ridings
Family
December 27, 2021
Alan and Joyce, Les and Linda Steinberg, Rusty and Julie Hyken
December 27, 2021
A Friend and an absolute pleasure to work with over the span of 25 years plus. Will miss you Mike.
Bill Weiler
Coworker
December 26, 2021
My sincere condolences to Kaitlin and family on the passing of Michael. I have fond memories of meeting himself and Donna in Cork, Ireland when Kaitlin was on Erasmus in UCC. May he rest in peace.
Niamh
Niamh O Connor
Friend
December 26, 2021
I was privileged and honored to both see Mike and to share a meal with him two weeks ago! Beyond shocked and saddened at the loss to his family, many friends, clients and co-workers and to me.
Jim Bonzon
Friend
December 26, 2021
Donna, we are so sorry for your loss, and will see you this week and be praying for you!
Don Guenther
Friend
December 26, 2021
Boyhood pal one of four close buddies.
Mark Blumenthal
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results