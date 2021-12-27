Behan, Michael Cliff

73, of St. Louis, MO, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Mike was born on April 11, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Verdie Behan and the late Clifford Behan. Mike is the beloved husband of Donna Behan; dear father of Laura (Kevin) Hewgley, Chris (Liz) Behan, Shawn Behan, and Kaitlin (Blake) Crawford; cherished grandfather of Madeline Hewgley, Hayden Hewgley, Braden Behan, Claire Behan, Emma Behan, and Chase Behan; treasured brother of Bill (Cathy) Behan, Jill (the late George) Ramsey, and Jack Behan.

Services: The Visitation will be held at Schrader Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29th from 4:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral will be held at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church on Thursday, December 30th at 10:00am. For an extended biography please visit: www.schrader.com.