Oh how I’m going to miss your jokes coming through my email and your pictures of the dear you knew I loved so much. I’m going to miss that sly grin you got each time you tricked one of your daughters! I’m going to miss your friendship so very much as being my neighbor for so many years, I got to know the truly sweet, dear, and sincere side of you! When we moved back to Ballwin, you were there to help the day the truck came. You so kindly offered to unpack my kitchen boxes. After about half way through, about 15 boxes at that time, you very firmly said: “I had no idea what I was getting myself into. Do you use all of this stuff? We only had 3 boxes of stuff in our kitchen! Where are you going to put all this?!!” We all had a good laugh at that for sure! I have many other memories!! I love you Mike and you will be missed by so many as you have touched so many people so very dearly. Rest well my friend and God Bless your family!

Ginger Kelly Neighbor July 10, 2021