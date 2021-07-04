Menu
Michael Bien
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Bien, Michael

72, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Born and raised in St. Louis, MO, Mike was the son of Kenneth and Florence (Gorman) Bien (both deceased). He leaves his wife of almost 48 years, Carolyn (Wilburn) Bien; his three

daughters, Jennifer Bien-Esrock (Charles), Amy Sebelius (Joshua), and Kelly Phelps (Ryan); his six grandchildren, Max Bien, Neil Phelps, Maya Phelps, Rebecca Esrock, Joseph Esrock and Jonathan Esrock; and many other family and friends.

A private service for family will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
15
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Westwood Country Club
St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of knowing Mike for many years through ham radio support of Make A Wish events and the National Weather Service. Mike was the point person and coordinator for these and always the quiet, unassuming, consummate gentleman with a dry wit to put a grin on your face. I am sad to know of his passing and many will miss him. 73 and Godspeed, Mike.
Harry Ferris
August 12, 2021
Mike was a constant in Ham Radio, and helped me with some projects, particularly in setting up antennas. We worked events together and I was honored to have his "brawn" when I didn't have it! I was in awe that I actually knew a hot air balloon pilot, and am grateful for his service. I wish that I could have supported him more at the NWS and grieve his passing. RIP Mike, you had a hectic time while you were with us!
Tori Vernau
Friend
July 26, 2021
Oh how I’m going to miss your jokes coming through my email and your pictures of the dear you knew I loved so much. I’m going to miss that sly grin you got each time you tricked one of your daughters! I’m going to miss your friendship so very much as being my neighbor for so many years, I got to know the truly sweet, dear, and sincere side of you! When we moved back to Ballwin, you were there to help the day the truck came. You so kindly offered to unpack my kitchen boxes. After about half way through, about 15 boxes at that time, you very firmly said: “I had no idea what I was getting myself into. Do you use all of this stuff? We only had 3 boxes of stuff in our kitchen! Where are you going to put all this?!!” We all had a good laugh at that for sure! I have many other memories!! I love you Mike and you will be missed by so many as you have touched so many people so very dearly. Rest well my friend and God Bless your family!
Ginger Kelly
Neighbor
July 10, 2021
Am shocked to hear of Mike's passing. Was friends with his parents for years and Mike took me for my one and only baloon ride! Praying for his family
Midge & Tom Maguire
Friend
July 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Prayers from a former Patriot teacher.
Kim Shamel
Work
July 6, 2021
We were so sorry to hear this. Carolyn, we offer our condolences to you and your family.
We have wonderful memories of when I surprised my husband on his 65th birthday with a hot air balloon ride, which Mike piloted. And, we enjoyed getting to know you both better when you came to the house.
He certainly lived an eventful, purposeful life. We wish you all peace.
Mindy Thurmond and David Griesedieck
Family
July 6, 2021
I just saw this notice. Mike was super talented and a wonderful parent. He will be missed
Nancy Carver
Family
July 5, 2021
Mike was a good friend to his classmates from Little Flower. Mike organized reunions for our 50th and 55th reunions. He and Carolyn graciously welcomed us into their home for two wonderful evenings of laughter and reminiscing. His clever rendition of Jeopardy enhanced our memories. Missy Smith
Mary Ellen Smith
Classmate
July 4, 2021
We are shocked & saddened at the passing of Mike. While we haven't corresponded for quite sometime, Mike was bright & always interesting to talk with. God bless you Mike. Our sincere condolences to Carolyn & the family.
Maureen & Dan Schoenekase
Family
July 4, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Mike through amateur radio for about 15 years…..wish it had been longer. It was great working with him as he coordinated radio communications for several public service events, including The Red Cross and the National Weather service during emergencies and severe weather. Mike was always prepared for the events and “attention to detail” was very important to him. RIP...and “73” KB0PDL from Cliff KC0SDV.
Cliff Rozar
Friend
July 3, 2021
Mike. You were one of a kind. Never a dull moment. Good all around Good man. Thank you for your service. Rip till we meet again. ch
Charles Arnett
Military
July 2, 2021
Is was always great working with Michael in the Vehicle Maintenance section at the 131st Air National Guard in Bridgeton Missouri and sharing some of our interests of flying and ham radio. Mike will be truly missed had a lot of great times together. God Bless You! My Sympathy to all his Family.
James McCullough
Friend
July 2, 2021
