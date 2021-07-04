Bien, Michael
72, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Born and raised in St. Louis, MO, Mike was the son of Kenneth and Florence (Gorman) Bien (both deceased). He leaves his wife of almost 48 years, Carolyn (Wilburn) Bien; his three
daughters, Jennifer Bien-Esrock (Charles), Amy Sebelius (Joshua), and Kelly Phelps (Ryan); his six grandchildren, Max Bien, Neil Phelps, Maya Phelps, Rebecca Esrock, Joseph Esrock and Jonathan Esrock; and many other family and friends.
Services: A private service for family will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.