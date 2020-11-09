Casey, Michael Earl

73, of Ballwin, MO, and Miletus Community, Salem, WV, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Michael was born on January 31, 1947, in Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Ernest Lee and Joan Hill Casey.

Michael is survived by two daughters, Pamela Casey-Pavez (Mario) and Jennifer Casey from Ballwin, MO.; granddaughter Maylisa Pavez; dear siblings, Sandy Gerst (David), Marietta, OH; Barbara Finch (Greg), Sistersville, WV; Richard Casey (Carmen), Charlotte, NC; several nieces and nephews.

Services: Family and friends will be received at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Dr./Rt. 98, Clarksburg on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. with proper distancing and face mask required. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the Casey Family at DavisFuneralHomeWV.com. Davis Funeral Home is honored to serve the Casey family.