Michael was such a nice person and I enjoyed working with him here at AVMATS, from the HR perspective. I met his wife, Cheryl, during Mike's illness. He was a proud man and wanted the best for his daughter and wife and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May you rest in peace, Mike.



With heartfelt sympathy to all,

Debby Breeden

Coworker December 13, 2021