It was so great to be able to pray with and for Mike a few days before he passed away. He was a friend who was passionate about his beliefs. And left behind a family who loves him very much, and will see him again one day.
Tim Roberts
Friend
December 22, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Adams
Family
December 20, 2021
Michael was such a nice person and I enjoyed working with him here at AVMATS, from the HR perspective. I met his wife, Cheryl, during Mike's illness. He was a proud man and wanted the best for his daughter and wife and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May you rest in peace, Mike.