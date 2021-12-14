Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Ray Hampton
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Funeral Chapel
9255 Natural Bridge Rd.
Saint Louis, MO

Hampton, Michael Ray

of Overland. December 18, 1962 - December 11, 2021. More info at 314-426-6000 or visit www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Shepard Funeral Chapel
9255 Natural Bridge Rd., Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
It was so great to be able to pray with and for Mike a few days before he passed away. He was a friend who was passionate about his beliefs. And left behind a family who loves him very much, and will see him again one day.
Tim Roberts
Friend
December 22, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Adams
Family
December 20, 2021
Michael was such a nice person and I enjoyed working with him here at AVMATS, from the HR perspective. I met his wife, Cheryl, during Mike's illness. He was a proud man and wanted the best for his daughter and wife and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May you rest in peace, Mike.

With heartfelt sympathy to all,
Debby Breeden
Coworker
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results