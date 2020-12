Herbig, Michael J.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Cynthia Herbig; loving father of Chris (Rose) Herbig; adoring Opa of Andrew, our dear son, brother, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, December 6, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and interment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private.