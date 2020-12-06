Saputo, Michael J.

73, of St. Louis, MO, passed away December 2, 2020. Michael was born February 28, 1947, in St. Louis, MO. He was an educator for more than 20 years with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. After retiring, he worked part-time for JC Penney. Family and friends will remember him for his sense of humor. Michael was an avid sports fan, and most certainly the biggest New York Yankee fan. 5 years ago, he was able to make the trip to Cooperstown and visit the Baseball Hall of Fame, a dream of his forever. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas P. Saputo, and sister, Leonora Saputo-Wentz. Survivors include his mother Lillian "Jean" Saputo, brother Thomas (Catherine) Saputo and brother Giovanni Saputo. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, December 7, 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Service concludes at funeral home.