Captain Michael K. Coyle

Coyle, Captain Michael K.

Thur., Nov. 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Vera Coyle (nee Pobrizgayeva); loving father of Jamie (Eric) Coyle, Kathleen (Philip) Braswell, Danielle (Alex) Coyle and Michelle (Jason) Lehde; step-father of Slava Prokhorets; dearest grandfather of Allison, Emmie, Riley and Sam; cherished son of the late Charles J. and Marilyn (nee Johnson) Coyle; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Mike earned his captain's license at the age of 21. He was employed by Luhr Bros. Inc. for 29 years and was the captain of the M.V. Twyla Luhr for 22 years. He held his Master Inland license and Master Near-Coastal license as well. Mike was an encyclopedia of river history. He enjoyed traveling and bluegrass music festivals.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tue., Nov 17, 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Louis Mercantile Library appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2020.
