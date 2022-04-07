Menu
Michael E. Lovelace

Lovelace, Michael Edwin

age 80, of St. Louis, MO, was born on June 20, 1941, in St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly on March 29, 2022, at his residence. Mike was a lifetime member of Ironworkers Local 396 for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary, nee Oranger and Earl Farrow; his father, Edwin Lovelace; a sister, Marcia Natelsky; and grandson, Tim Listenberger. Mike is survived by his children, Tim M. (Chris) Lovelace of Fenton, MO and Michelle A. (Larry) Mueller of Freeburg, IL; his grandchildren, Nick (Kelsey) Lovelace of St. Louis, MO, Adam, Robbie and William Lovelace of Fenton, MO, Jacob, Kayla and Becca Mueller of Freeburg, IL; great-grandchildren, Sutton Lovelace and Zaira King; a sister, Dodie Scott, and loving nieces and nephews.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post 4223, 215 Military Rd. Lemay, MO 63125. We hope you will join us to share good stories, food and beverages to honor Mike. In Mike's memory, contributions may be sent to Our Little Haven (ourlittlehaven.org) P.O. Box 23010, St. Louis, MO 63156.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
