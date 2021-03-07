To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
To the best and the funniest brother-in-law that I could ask for my sister Pammisue who you made very happy and we will see you again. Love You
Donna Jones
Family
July 28, 2021
Oh Uncle Mike we all miss you so much! Thank you for a lifetime of memories. From the many family gatherings at your house, playing games, playing jokes on everyone, telling your many jokes, being the reunion auctioneer, and just being who you are. We love you and you will always hold a special place in our hearts. To this day I still can’t believe you are no longer here but I know you are watching over all of us. Until we meet again Uncle Mike, love you!
Tiffany Williams
Family
July 26, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John and Shannon lil Johnny and Avery Brice
Family
July 26, 2021
I miss you and love you my dear friend. So many good times fishing and playing Scrabble. I taught you Scrabble so well that you were hard to beat. I miss you every day. RIP and Godspeed Big Mike.
Allen Kee
Friend
July 23, 2021
Michael Ray Maze This isn’t goodbye It’s till we meet again I LOVE YOU ❤
Pam Maze
Spouse
July 23, 2021
I will remember Mike Maze as the “Man of a thousand jokes”. He always wanted to make you laugh and not take everything so seriously. His goal was to get a smile, chuckle, shake of the head, or roll of the eyes out of everyone he met. The thing he did take seriously was his loyalty to family, and this is what he will be remembered most for I would imagine. RIP Mike
Ben Harrison
Friend
June 14, 2021
RIH Uncle Mike you are missed and loved by so many of us. The memories you gave us share a special place in our hearts. Until we meet again. I love you more than anything !! Lalalalalalla!!!!!!!!
Kalyn Pickett
Family
June 11, 2021
I love and miss you papa
Christopher Kempernolte
Family
June 11, 2021
Rest easy Mike
James Hively
Family
June 11, 2021
I miss you so much bubby.
ROBYN MAZE
Sister
June 11, 2021
I will always miss you and carry you in my heart. Love you always Uncle Mike
Donna Stam
Family
June 11, 2021
Dad I tried applying some type of logic to different game scoring scenarios but nothing made sense. No matter how hard I tried, even your name on the scrabble board with ‘Z’ on a triple letter just doesn’t do justice to the amount of unconditional love you gave freely. Thanks for always believing in me. If I could turn back time, I’d give you my extra chicken nugget. Love you, more than anything
Monica Maze
Daughter
June 11, 2021
Papa I love and miss you. Thank you for the song you wrote me.
Ella Friberger
Grandchild
June 10, 2021
From the moment i was born, i knew i was a Nana and Papas girl. Papa was the coolest person in the world to me, and i looked up to him so much. Him and nana spent more time with me than my own parents, and they spoiled me rotten. At a young age, Papa showed me all of his geeky interests; comic books, fishing, poetry, WWE Smackdown, his fascination with the zombie apocalypse. All of these silly things he enjoyed, i didn’t realize they would shape me into the person i am today. Papa always told me he loved my curly hair, and how he knows im so smart and i’ll figure everything out on my own. My Papa was my biggest fan, and i was his. He was my best friend. Eventually, in my teenage years, we grew apart; and that eats me alive everyday. I wish i could come over to Nana and Papas house again, watch the walking dead, read comic books in the bathroom and eat a pear you cut for me again. But things are different now. Now, i just go to Nanas house. I wear my curly hair every single day. I love poetry, comic books, and I keep jugs full of water in the basement in case of a zombie apocalypse; just like he would’ve wanted. And sadly, i get my dance moves from him too. I miss my best friend more than ever. I just want him to know that i love him so so much, and i wish i would’ve said it more often. I know you’re watching over me now, and i hope the decisions i make from now on are the ones you would approve of. Hopefully you can give us a concert in heaven someday. I Love You More than anythingggg!!
Papa would never want me to end things in a sad way, so i’ll end this with one of his famous jokes; Have you heard of that new book comin out? It’s called Rusty Bedsprings by I.P. Nightly
~Fron your favorite grandchild and dance partner, Chewbacca
Kamryn Smith
Grandchild
June 6, 2021
Michael rest for a bit, we will see you again in God’s righteous new earth, we will cherish our time and memories we had with you , you are missed already by so many. Bob and Nancy
Nancy and Bob Pantoja
Family
June 5, 2021
Wow, were to begin .Big mike you have been family a long time. I feel you were wasn't just my brother in law, you are my little brother .From the time in school and growing up all these years. Coming to the house to shoot pool,put up soda pop bottles to buy cigarettes and all the other stuff. We do miss you a lot but we will see you again. Take care Big Mike. We love brother Rick and Diane Jones & family
Ricky Jones
Brother
June 5, 2021
Mike,
Where to begin? You’ve been a part of my life since my early teens. You’ve always been there alongside Pam through all my ups and downs. You never judged me or shut me out, always willing to help when in need. You and Pam’s home was were we gathered most of the time and we always made it work even with as big as our family is. We had many great times and I’ll always cherish those memories. I want you to know you are thought of everyday. So many people miss you, your sense of humor and quick wit are unmatched. We all know you’re in a better place and pain free. We also know we’ll be together again. So this is not goodbye my friend it is Until we meet again! Love you big Mike! ❤
Sandra (Sandy) Henrich
Family
June 5, 2021
Michael Ray, I don’t even know where to start. I love you so so much. I miss you so so much. I know I will be with you again. That is what keeps me going. You are truly the love of my life. That will never end. If I had to it all over again I would in a heartbeat. Because you were my heartbeat.
I have so many great memories of us. From our high school years and all through our married years. Beautiful days together. Some not so beautiful lol. But we made it through the not so good ones.
We have two beautiful awesome daughters. We have four awesome grandchildren one of which is with you. Of course our four furry kids.
All our family and friends. You are missed by all. February 27th, 2021 I LOST THE LOVE OF MY LIFE MY BEST FRIEND. I WILL FIND YOU AGAIN! Love you more than anything lalalalala
This is not goodbye it is “UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN “. Together Forever You and Me ❤ Pamela Sue Maze
Pam Maze
Spouse
June 5, 2021
So Sorry for your loss Pam! Prayers to you and your Family! Gene and Gillette Webb
Gene Webb
Friend
March 7, 2021
what to say....I will always remember Mikes sense of humor, how every time I seen him he had a joke to either tell or play on me. When I first met him I will never forget (neither did he), I use to smoke he used to give me trouble about packing my cigarettes, I would just pack and pack smack that pack so loud he could hear it from his basement. I heard that story many times..:) He tried to be a tough guy but had a big heart and it showed, he couldn't hide it. We didn't see each other much in the last several years but Mike, Pammy and the kids are always on my mind. Mike you left an everlasting, positive impression on my life and few good fishing tips. Sorry to see you go but I will remember you and what you gave me forever, May we meet again "Brother" To Pammy, Melissa and Monica and all the Grandbabies May God Bless you guys and help you through this time... Love Dave & Karen Pickett
David Pickett
Brother
March 7, 2021
Going to miss you Brother Willie (my name for Mike), we were cousins, but more like brothers. Your sense of humor kept me in stitches and you do great service in Jesus' name. I'm sure there are some Jart games going on in heaven with the family we've lost over the years.
Marty Pruden
Family
March 6, 2021
We were heartbroken to hear of Mike’s passing. He was such a caring man, and a great neighbor. We are praying for the comfort of Pam and the rest of the family during this difficult time.
Chris & Morgan Wiggins
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Mike I will miss you so much. Life will not be the same without you. You was a great big cousin.
Kim Chick
Family
March 4, 2021
You will be missed, but I am so glad that you Know Jesus as your savior. So it's not good bye, it's that we will see you later.
Sherry & Gary Link
Friend
March 4, 2021
Robyn, I'm so sorry for the loss of your brother. Sounds like he was a very special guy. Wish I had known him.
Deborah Rankin
Friend
March 4, 2021
Mike, you were an awesome cousin and “bonus brother.” I have such precious memories of all the fun us Maddox cousins had growing up. Life will not be the same going forward without your smiling face and all the jokes you told. I love you Michael Ray. I know I will see you again someday in Heaven.
Christy Carpenter
Family
March 4, 2021
Oh dad, I miss you so much. Life is just so unfair sometimes. Even though I didn’t say it much, I loved you like crazy. I aspired to be just like you. Your humor, your intelligence, your short temper and your amazing dance skills. :P I’m really gonna miss your stories and your corny dad jokes. I will always remember your smile. Whatever comes after this life, I hope we meet again. I promise I will do my best to take good care of mom and make sure she’s ok. Love you Dad. See you on the dark side of the moon.
Melissa Maze
Daughter
March 4, 2021
My condolences to you and the family Robin ,Love you !
Tammy Cotner
Friend
March 3, 2021
I’ll always remember your smile and witty sense of humor. When we were kids, You were my older cousin that always let me tag along. I love and miss you and will cherish my memories of you until we meet again.
Dee Dee Hill
Family
March 3, 2021
So sorry he will be missed all my love to the family.
Vickie (Politte ) Reeves
Friend
March 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
sharon wallace
Friend
March 3, 2021
Mike was such a special person. When he walked into a room everyone started grinning. It didn’t matter what kind of mood you were in. You still smiled. I watched him grow up from a toddler to a grandfather. He was special from day one. Heaven might be brighter with him there but it’s a lot darker for all his loved ones he left behind. Give your mom and dad a big hug for me. I love you and miss you. Aunt Pat.
Pat Ruch
Family
March 3, 2021
Dear Mike I have loved you since you were a baby. You were like another son to me. I will miss your bubbly personality and your funny jokes. When you lived with us for a few months, you kept all four of us in stitches with your jokes and your great personality. I wish we had kept you for another twenty years. you were so loved.
Linda Pruden
Family
March 2, 2021
The world is a little less brighter without you in it. I will miss you cousin. My heart goes out to Pam, Monica, and Melissa. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeannie Baumann
Family
March 2, 2021
"Big Mike", Besides having the Lord Jesus as your savior, there is nothing better than a best friend. You were one of my "best" friends for 39 years. We went through a lot together, had a lot of fun together, got mad at each other but still remained best friends. You will always be an inspiration to me because of who you were. God bless Pam, she loved you so much, Melissa & Monica(who's names are tattoo'd on your arms) and their families in this toughest of tough times. All my love and respect!
Rod Smith
Family
March 2, 2021
Maze family, Mike was wonderful. When I got my first "real" job out of college Mike was one of the first people I met at my new job. When my dad died a year later Mike gave me words of encouragement to keep me going. In 2001 I bought a house down the street from all of you. Mike gave me the heads up on the neighborhood and which people were good and which ones I should watch out for. He was the man that always checked in to make sure my family and I were doing well. He was the person who got my mail when I was out of town. I could not have asked for a better co-worker or a better friend. He is gone far too soon and will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Kyle Smith
Friend
March 1, 2021
Mike, you always watched over and kept me safe every summer that I came to visit while growing up, the big brother I never had. You and your wonderful wife Pam let stay with you when Melissa was a baby and both of you shared that awesome experience with me. As we got older and talked every once and a while it was like I just saw you yesterday. You gave so much to all those around you everday I know they will miss you but always keep you with them in their hearts and souls. You and Pam visited my mom, Aunt Glenda in Texas a couple of times and she was so proud to have y'all stay with her, it made her feel loved more than y'all knew. All of us have lost a guiding light and eternal love with your passing. You have a lot of work ahead of you to prepare heaven for our klan when it is our time to come there. I bet anyone that Aunt Dorothy, your mom is dancing all around heaven having you back with her and smothering you with love and kisses. Take care my beloved cousin.
Kelly jean Corbin
Family
March 1, 2021
I am very sad but am smiling because of this beautiful tribute to Mike. Mike and Pammy you inspire me. Chris