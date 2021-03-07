From the moment i was born, i knew i was a Nana and Papas girl. Papa was the coolest person in the world to me, and i looked up to him so much. Him and nana spent more time with me than my own parents, and they spoiled me rotten. At a young age, Papa showed me all of his geeky interests; comic books, fishing, poetry, WWE Smackdown, his fascination with the zombie apocalypse. All of these silly things he enjoyed, i didn’t realize they would shape me into the person i am today. Papa always told me he loved my curly hair, and how he knows im so smart and i’ll figure everything out on my own. My Papa was my biggest fan, and i was his. He was my best friend.

Eventually, in my teenage years, we grew apart; and that eats me alive everyday. I wish i could come over to Nana and Papas house again, watch the walking dead, read comic books in the bathroom and eat a pear you cut for me again.

But things are different now. Now, i just go to Nanas house. I wear my curly hair every single day. I love poetry, comic books, and I keep jugs full of water in the basement in case of a zombie apocalypse; just like he would’ve wanted. And sadly, i get my dance moves from him too. I miss my best friend more than ever. I just want him to know that i love him so so much, and i wish i would’ve said it more often. I know you’re watching over me now, and i hope the decisions i make from now on are the ones you would approve of. Hopefully you can give us a concert in heaven someday. I Love You More than anythingggg!!



Papa would never want me to end things in a sad way, so i’ll end this with one of his famous jokes;

Have you heard of that new book comin out?

It’s called Rusty Bedsprings by I.P. Nightly



~Fron your favorite grandchild and dance partner, Chewbacca

Kamryn Smith Grandchild June 6, 2021